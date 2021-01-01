When checking the operational information, officers of the Sub-Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Division for the Kanevsky District revealed a fact of illegal sale of cigarettes.

It was established that a 65-year-old local resident, being an individual entrepreneur, purchased unmarked tobacco products of various names in the city of Rostov-on-Don and sold them in a rented kiosk.

The police seized from illegal trafficking more than 35,000 packs of cigarettes with a total value of more than 3.7 million rubles.

The investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division or the Kanevsky District have instituted a criminal case against the suspect on the grounds of a crime under part 6 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Production, acquisition, storage, transportation or sale of goods and products without marking and (or) application of information provided for by the legislation of the Russian Federation”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years. For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct was chosen for the suspect.