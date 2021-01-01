The MIA of Russia have developed a draft decree of the President of the Russian Federation on amendments to the Regulations on the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, the Regulations on the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation and the Model Regulations on the territorial body of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for the constituent entity of the Russian Federation.

The need to develop the draft order is due to the entry into force of the new version of Article 30 of the Federal Law of December 10, 1995 No. 196-FZ “On Road Safety”, according to which control (supervision) in the field of road safety is implemented through federal state control (supervision) in the field of road safety and supervision of compliance by road users with the requirements of the legislation of the Russian Federation on traffic safety.

At the same time, state control (supervision) over the implementation by the executive authorities of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation and local self-government bodies and their officials of powers related to ensuring the road safety and compliance with the requirements in the field of road safety provided by the federal executive body authorized by the President of the Russian Federation.

The draft decree proposes to clarify the powers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and its territorial bodies in terms of the types of control (supervision) of compliance with the requirements in the field of traffic safety.

The draft decree is currently going through the process of public discussion on the Single Portal for posting information about the development by federal executive bodies of draft regulations and the results of their public discussion.