“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow suppressed the activities of a group of individuals suspected of remotely committed thefts.

It was preliminarily established that the offenders had created on the Internet duplicate sites of services for placing ads with courier delivery. Under the guise of buyers, they entered into correspondence with users of those Internet pages - sellers of goods - and offered them to use the delivery, which they promised to pay on their own. Trusting the suspects, the victims indicated their e-mail addresses, to which letters were received, visually indistinguishable from letters from a well-known on-line trading platform, with information about the transfer of funds. After clicking on the link, sellers entered in a special form the data of their bank cards. However, instead of crediting funds, this amount was debited from the accounts of the victims, after which it became available to the members of the group.

The Inquiry unit of the IA Administration for the Central Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the City of Moscow instituted criminal proceedings on the grounds of an offense under Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers with the participation of the Rosgvardia detained two suspects in the cities of Chelyabinsk and Cherepovets. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for them.

Bank cards, computer equipment, forged seals, communication means and documents of evidentiary importance for criminal cases were found and seized during searches at their places of residence.

There is reason to believe that the detainees may be involved in committing 40 similar episodes of the fraudulent activity. According to preliminary estimates the total damage may exceed 3 million rubles.

Currently, investigative steps are ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.