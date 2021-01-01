“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Kazan, together with colleagues from the “Yamashevsky” police division, detained a suspect in the theft of about 20 million rubles.

A resident of the city of Kazan, a senior assistant captain on long-distance cargo ships, applied to the police and reported that all the money had been stolen from his current accounts. He explained that he had come to a bank branch for an account statement. However, an employee of the bank told him that about a month ago, the victim allegedly closed all accounts and cashed out the money.

A criminal investigation into this fact was instituted by the investigator of the “Yamashevsky” police division on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code.

The Police found that in fact another man had come to the banking institution, who introduced himself as the victim and presented a passport in his name. He left a statement about the closure of accounts and withdrawal of funds, after which two days later the bank's employees gave him more than 264 thousand US dollars.

The Kazan police conducted a complex of operational and search measures, interviewed witnesses and eyewitnesses, examined the CCTV footage.

As a result, police operatives identified the perpetrator and detained him. Placement to custody has been selected as the preventive measure for the suspect. The criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.