“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Krasnodar have completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case instituted against four local residents. They are accused of forgery of documents and fraud committed as part of an organized group.

According to investigators, one of the offenders found those who wanted to buy or rent at a low-price land plots on the territory of Krasnodar. She reported that she could help with the paperwork necessary for transactions. The woman assured that the work for a fee would be performed by qualified lawyers and employees of the city administration. However, in fact, the members of the organized group produced and transferred to customers forged title documents for real estate.

The deception was revealed when the victims applied with fictitious documentation to state and municipal authorities. During the investigation, it was established that in the period from 2017 to 2020, the defendants managed to deceive seven people. The total damage amounted to 27,419,000 rubles.

The premises of the alleged organizer of the group, who is accused not only of fraud, but also of forging official documents, were searched. Forged court decisions, lease agreements, extracts from the Unified state register of real estate, resolutions of the local administration, as well as 40 fake seals of various institutions were seized.

The Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Krasnodar instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 159 and Article 327 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. With respect to four defendants a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct. The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Court for consideration on the merits,” said the Spokesperson for the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.