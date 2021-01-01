Today, Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Police Colonel-General Vitaly Shulika, via videoconferencing, took part in a meeting of the Collegium of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Lipetsk Region, which summed up the operational and service activities of the regional police in the first half of 2021.

The event was also attended by the Head of the Administration of the Lipetsk Region Igor Artamonov, the Chief Federal Inspector for the Lipetsk Region Oleg Snezhkov, the Chairman of the Lipetsk regional Council of Deputies Pavel Putilin, the Chief of the Investigative Department for the Lipetsk Region of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation Evgeny Shapovalov, the prosecutor of the Lipetsk Region Gennady Anisimov, the head of the FSB of Russia Department in the Lipetsk Region Vladimir Ovchinnikov.

The Deputy-Minister pointed out the existing shortcomings in the work of certain units of the regional MIA administration, drew attention to the need of intensifying the work to improve the effectiveness of suppressing economic offences, improve the quality of the preliminary investigation, prevent crimes among previously convicted persons. In general, Vitaly Shulika has noted that the leadership and personnel of the Lipetsk police are ready for implementation of measures to stabilize the situation in the region and achieve better performance.

In his report, the Chief of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Lipetsk Region, Major-General of the Police Oleg Latunov, noted that despite the current restrictive measures, in the first half of 2021, the internal affairs bodies of the region achieved positive results in certain areas of operational and service activities. Absolute result (100%) achieved in solving murders and attempted murders, cases of rape, causing serious harm to health, including fatalities, involving minors in criminal activities and robbery. The internal affairs bodies of the Lipetsk Region solved by 16.8% more crimes of previous years (growth from 173 to 202), including the increase by 35.3% (from 34 to 46) in the category of grave and especially grave crimes.

In the first half of 2021, in terms of the number of solved crimes in the field of information and telecommunication technologies, the Lipetsk Region ranks second in the Central Federal District, compared to the same previous period, the increase is more than 104%.

For reference:

In general, the measures taken contributed to solving 4,142 crimes. The overall crime solving rate was 69.0% (CFD: 54.3%; Russia: 58.0%), the solving rate of serious and especially serious crimes - 50.6% (CFD: 46.2%; Russia: 48.4%).

This year there were solved 98 (+8.9 times) crimes committed by organized groups or criminal communities. The involvement of 19 (+2.1 times) persons in the commission of criminal acts as part of the organized crime group was established.

Criminal cases were sent to the courts on 114 (2 times more than the last year) economic and tax crimes.

In the reporting period, 484 illegal acts were solved in the area of drug trafficking, the solving rate for this type of crime increased to 76.8%. The police withdrew from illegal circulation more than 31,207.3 grams of narcotics and psychotropic substances.

In June 2021, based on the materials of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Lipetsk Region, together with the MIA of Russia GA for Countering Extremism and the IC of Russia Department in the Lipetsk Region, on the grounds of crimes under part 1 of Article 282.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation two criminal cases were instituted against the organizers of the activities of the religious organization Jehovah's Witnesses.

In the reporting period, 71 (+36.5%) foreign citizens, including 63 representatives of the CIS countries committed criminal offenses.

There is a decrease in the total number of reported traffic accidents, as well as the number of children injured and killed in them. Fewer car accidents committed by drunk drivers were recorded.