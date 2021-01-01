A working videoconference meeting was held between the Acting Chief of the MIA of Russia GA for Drug Control, Major-General of the Police Kirill Smurov, and the Head of the Anti-Drug Police of the Law Enforcement Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Brigadier General Majid Karimi.

During the meeting, information on the drug situation in Russia and Iran was exchanged. In addition, the positions of the parties on the inadmissibility of a liberal policy regarding the distribution of substances prohibited for free circulation were confirmed, agreements were reached on mutual support on this issue at international platforms.

The need to expand cooperation to counter the drug threat emanating from Afghanistan, with the account of the withdrawal of the American military contingent from there, was discussed. The parties also agreed to increase cooperation in the Caspian area.

Special attention has been paid to Operation “Channel”, in which the Iranian side acts as an observer, regularly providing the results of its work.