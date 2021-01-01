“Officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kurgan Region suppressed illegal activities of manufacture and sale of counterfeit copies of books.

It was preliminarily established that the general director of one of the local organizations, using his official position, produced a popular series of books in a rented printing house without the consent of the copyright holder.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kurgan Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

During searches, the police seized almost 50 thousand already printed books, as well as clichés and printing equipment. The damage caused to the right holder is estimated at an amount exceeding 22 million rubles.

At present, a measure of restraint has been selected against the suspect in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct. The preliminary criminal investigation is ongoing,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.