“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Division of the Internal Affairs Department for the Central Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow, together with colleagues from the Division of the MIA of Russia for the Tverskoy District of Moscow, detained a suspect in the theft of citizens' funds.

According to preliminary data, in 2020, the offender rented premises in Veskovsky Lane of the capital, where he opened a store selling mobile phones and other equipment of a well-known brand at low prices.

To attract customers on the Internet, an aggressive advertising campaign was launched. In addition to buying goods at a discount on prepayment, citizens were offered to conclude a partnership agreement with the company and sell the purchased devices, receiving additional profit.

So, one of the victims saw an advertisement on the Internet, went to the store and bought a mobile phone at a low price. The man then entered into several contracts for the supply of cell phones, watches and accessories and paid for the order. The contracts provided for the delivery of goods in a month. However, the company did not fulfill its obligations, the managers stopped answering calls. A citizen arrived at the store and found that the outlet was closed.

In a similar way, a 58-year-old Muscovite was deceived. The woman signed a contract with the company and made an advance payment for the phone, but did not receive anything in return.

The amount of damage caused to the two victims exceeded 600 thousand rubles.

The Investigation units of the MIA Divisions for the Tverskoy District and the Khamovniki District of the city of Moscow instituted criminal cases on grounds of crimes stipulated by parts 2 and 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

During the operational-search activities the police identified the suspect of the committed crime. A house arrest was selected as the preventive measure for him.

The police received several more statements from citizens on the facts of theft of their funds. Measures are being taken to establish all the victims and other possible episodes of criminal acts of the offender,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.