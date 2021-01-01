“On July 21, a veteran of the Great Patriotic War and internal affairs bodies Prokopiy Efimovich Safonov, living in Krasnoyarsk, celebrated his centenary. He was congratulated on his birthday by the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev.

Congratulations of the Chief of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, as well as a valuable gift from the Minister were conveyed to the hero of the day by the Chief of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory, Lieutenant General of the Police Aleksandr Rechitsky.

Also, the Chief of the GA and the chairman of the territorial Council of Veterans of the internal affairs bodies and internal troops Innokenty Zhmakov presented Prokopiy Efimovich with a unique document: the original oath of the Soviet militia personnel from the veteran's personal file,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

FOR REFERENCE

Prokopiy Efimovich Safonov was born on July 21, 1921 in the village of Irkutskaya, Sukhobuzimsky District, Krasnoyarsk Territory. After graduating from the eighth grade of school No. 35 in the city of Krasnoyarsk, he entered the Leningrad Red Banner Infantry School named after S.M. Kirov. In June 1941, by the order conferring to him the military rank of “lieutenant” he was prematurely released from the school and called to the front.

From June 23, 1941 until the winter of 1944, the young officer served in Karelia in the 104th Infantry Division, where he held the positions of deputy commander of a machine gun company and commander of a detached training rifle company. In 1944, he took part in the Budapest Operation and the Battle of Lake Balaton.

The battalion commander Captain Prokopiy Safonov met the happy news of the Victory on the Mura River on the border of three states: Yugoslavia, Hungary and Austria. For his military merits, he was awarded the Order of the Red Banner, the Order of the Red Star and the Order of the Patriotic War.

In 1946, after demobilization, the combat officer returned to his native Krasnoyarsk. He was offered to serve in the militia - as an operative in the Department of Combating Theft of Socialist Property.

More than 30 years of his life Prokopiy Efimovich devoted to service in law enforcement bodies. In the work book of the veteran there are only two entries: 1946 - hired to the Department of Internal Affairs, 1979 - retired. On a well-deserved retirement, he took an active part in the activities of the territorial Council of veterans of internal affairs bodies and internal troops.