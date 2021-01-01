“The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, decided to dismiss the Chief of the MIA of Russia GA for the Stavropol Territory, Major General of the Police Sergei Shchetkin.
The decision was made based on the results of a special operation conducted in the Stavropol Territory by officers of the Main Directorate for Internal Security of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and the “M” Department of the FSB of Russia,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.
