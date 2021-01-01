“Officers of the Department for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region found a cache with 1.5 tons of drugs.

As previously reported, police on a land plot in the Lisinskoye rural settlement of the Tosnensky District of the Leningrad Region found about 60 kilograms of methamphetamine. As a result of operational-search measures, the alleged seller of the psychostimulant was detained. Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.

In the course of further investigation, it turned out that on the territory of the same site there was a cache with drugs buried in the ground. More than 1.5 tons of mushy substance containing the drug methamphetamine were stored there.

Currently, measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities are continuing,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.