Good afternoon, dear colleagues!

By the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation of July 16, 2021, Lieutenant General of the Police Andrey I. Khrapov was appointed Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation.

He began his service in the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia more than thirty years ago. After graduating from a departmental university, he worked as an operative in one of the municipal districts of Moscow.

Then, for almost two decades, the activities of Andrey Ivanovich were associated with the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow. It was there that his professional development took place and practical and managerial experience was gained by him.

His area of responsibility included the solving of serious crimes against the person.

Later, being the Deputy Chief of the Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, he supervised the area of struggle against organized crime.

Since 2016, after the liquidation of the Federal Service for Drug Control and the transfer of its functions to the Ministry, he headed the profile GA.

In his new position, Andrey Ivanovich remains its curator and will continue to deal with the implementation of anti-drug policy.

Much remains to be done, including the improvement of legislation.

This task is a key one within the framework of the relevant Strategy for the period until 2030.

Andrey Ivanovich, you personally participated in the preparation of this important document and you are well aware of the whole range of problems that require immediate solutions.

In addition, it is of fundamental importance to strengthen positions in other areas entrusted to you.

I ask you to pay serious attention to countering the IT crime, the scale of which significantly affects the crime situation.

We are talking not only about cyber theft, but also about other illegal acts committed with the use of high technology.

And here it is necessary to use as effectively as possible the potential of the specialized units created in 2019, functioning as part of the operational services of the Ministry.

Among the priorities there should be the protection of budget funds allocated for the implementation of national projects and state programs, the suppression of crimes in the fuel and energy and military-industrial complexes of the country.

These are sensitive areas from the perspective of state interests that should always be in the focus of your attention.

The task of countering any manifestations of extremism remains on the agenda. It is necessary to timely suppress attempts to spread destructive ideology. And it is especially important to protect young people from its negative influence. Prevent incitement of ethnic hatred and religious intolerance.

To neutralize this threat, it is necessary to act proactively in constant contact with other federal authorities, to maintain offensiveness, including in the issue of identifying and blocking prohibited content. At the same time, to expand dialogue with national diasporas, actively involving their representatives in the preventive measures we are taking.

It is necessary to organize closer and more constructive work of the units of the operational domain with the special services of the Ministry, which assist in solving crimes.

In conclusion, I would like to congratulate Andrey Ivanovich on his high appointment and wish him success in his new responsible position.

Taking this opportunity, I also express my sincere gratitude to Mikhail Georgievich Vanichkin for many years of conscientious work, a great contribution to strengthening law and order in the country.

Thank you for your attention.