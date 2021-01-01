“Officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kostroma Region, together with colleagues from the regional department of the FSB of Russia, suppressed the activities of the group, whose members were suspected of committing at least nine episodes of car insurance fraud.

According to investigators, the leader of the group was the head of an interregional enterprise, whose main activity was the renting out of cars for use as taxis. He developed several schemes to illegally receive payments from insurance companies.

On sections of roads not equipped with video surveillance cameras, collisions were simulated with the participation of already damaged vehicles. In some cases, the offenders intentionally committed an accident. At the same time, the accident was always arranged by the same person - a specially trained professional driver who provided damage to certain parts of the car body. To arouse no suspicion among insurers, after the collision, he switched places with accomplices who were in the same car and who took the blame.

Staged accidents were registered as road accidents and due documents were sent to insurance companies to receive the appropriate payments. At the same time, the damaged cars were used in the criminal scheme several times.

It was preliminarily established that car renters who had damaged cars or had been fined for violation of traffic rules were also involved in the illegal activities. They were offered to off-set the costs by participating in fake accidents.

The detainees are suspected of involvement in the commission of at least nine episodes of fraud with a damage of more than 2 million rubles.

As a result of the operational-search measures, police officers, with the power support by the Rosgvardia officers, detained 19 group members. During the searches, vehicles, documents, seals, digital data carriers, bank cards and other items of evidentiary value were seized.

The alleged organizer of the group and two of its active participants were charged with a crime under part 2 of Article 159.5 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. With regard to them the court selected a prevention measure in the form of placement to custody and the rest were on recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

Measures aimed at identifying all the accomplices and circumstances of the criminal activity are underway. The investigation has reason to believe that the detainees could be involved in a number of similar crimes in other regions of Russia,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.