“In the Stavropol Territory, officers of the Main Directorate for Internal Security of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and the Department “M” of the FSB of Russia conducted a special operation. The alleged members of the organized group, who had received illegal monetary rewards on an especially large scale, were detained.

It was preliminarily established that the group consisted of officers of the regional traffic police and civilians. For several years, they received more than 19 million rubles as bribes. The money was transferred by drivers and organizers of road transportation for unimpeded passage through the territory of the Stavropol Territory with violations of the administrative legislation.

During the special operation conducted by police and FSB of Russia officers with the participation of officers of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation and with the power support of Rosgvardia, seven suspects were detained, including two officers of internal affairs bodies.

During the searches, expensive cars, money, documentation and other items of evidentiary value were seized from the suspects.

In respect of police officers involved in illegal activities, a service check has been appointed. If the fault of employees is established, they will be dismissed from the internal affairs bodies,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

Officers of the investigative bodies of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 6 of Article 290 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Currently, a complex of operational and search measures aimed at establishing all episodes and accomplices in the illegal activities is being carried out.