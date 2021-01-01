“During the European Football Championship - 2020 from June 2 to July 12 of this year, enhanced security measures were introduced on the territory of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region.

The main tasks of ensuring law and order were carried out by officers of the MIA of Russia GA for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region with the support of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia. In addition, more than three thousand police officers were sent to St. Petersburg from different regions of the country. Cadets of the St. Petersburg University of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and representatives of the Rosgvardia were also involved.

Every day, about two thousand Police and Rosgvardia officers ensured the protection of public order, and on the days of the matches their number reached 5 thousand people.

Within the framework of interaction with foreign colleagues, the Russian Center for International Police Cooperation was established and functioned. It consisted of 32 representatives of foreign law enforcement agencies from Belgium, Finland, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia, Switzerland and Spain.

Special attention was paid to ensuring security in the areas of public viewing of matches on the territory of Konyushennaya and Dvortsovaya Squares, as well as the Yubileiny sports complex. During the championship, these places were visited by almost a quarter of a million fans. Almost 133 thousand people visited seven matches that were held in St. Petersburg.

More than 10.5 thousand foreign fans who arrived in the Leningrad Region were registered with the migration register.

The measures taken allowed to ensure the stability of the operational situation and prevent violations of public order and mass riots,” said the MIA of Russia official representative Irina Volk.