“In two regions of Russia, the police detained suspects of Internet fraud. According to investigators, living in Russia natives of African countries found victims on dating sites.

In the Moscow Region, operatives from Mari El detained a 50-year-old man. It was preliminarily established that a citizen of the Republic of Cameroon had entered into correspondence by e-mail with a 58-year-old pensioner from the village of Medvedevo. He wrote to the woman that he allegedly served in Afghanistan as a diplomatic attaché at the embassy of a foreign country.

After some time, the virtual acquaintance reported that their office was attacked, and for security reasons, he wanted to transfer his belongings to a neutral country. The gullible citizen agreed to accept the parcel, with delivery costs to be paid by the sender.

Soon, the woman received a letter allegedly from a courier company reading that the shipment of the goods was not paid in full. She deposited the required amount on the account indicated in the message, but this was not enough. Then the pensioner began to regularly receive information about other problems of her new friend, the solution of which also required financial investments. Within ten months, the victim made about thirty transfers totaling more than 1 million 900 thousand rubles. The foreign friend promised that he would return everything spent, but soon stopped answering calls and emails sent to his e-mail address.

After the suspect was detained by the police, during a search of his apartment in the city of Lyubertsy, 7 Cameroonian passports for different names, 22 bank cards and 16 mobile phones were found and seized.

A similar case occurred with a 60-year-old resident of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). Through an Internet service, she met a man who introduced himself as a businessman from the United Arab Emirates. After a short correspondence, he confessed his love to the woman and proposed marriage. The new acquaintance said that to prove the seriousness of his intentions he was sending her a parcel with expensive jewelry.

After some time, a resident of Yakutia began receiving calls about problems with the mailing. People who introduced themselves as employees of the customs and a transport company demanded to pay taxes, insurance, fines and other expenses. To receive the parcel, the woman borrowed money from friends and took a loan from the bank, after which she transferred a total of 590 thousand rubles to the accounts indicated in the letters. After transferring the money, the foreign suitor stopped communicating.

The suspect was detained in the city of Kursk by officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Namsky District of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). He turned out to be a 31-year-old citizen of Nigeria, a post graduate student of a local university in the specialty “Economics”.

Criminal proceedings were instituted by the investigation bodies of the regional MIA on the grounds of crimes stipulated by Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for them.

Currently, operative search measures and investigative steps are being taken to establish all the episodes of the unlawful activity,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.