“An investigator of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Kemerovo Region completed the investigation into the criminal case against the general director of a construction organization. He has been charged of committing a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 160 of the RF Criminal Code.

According to investigators, the head of the company-developer embezzled more than 190 million rubles received from co-participants in the shared construction. The organization had to transfer to them apartments in a residential complex in the city of Kemerovo no later than August 2018. However, this was not done within the prescribed period. The payments that together formed this amount were not related to the payment of the costs of fulfilling the obligations to the victims. The defendant used the funds for other purposes, including the construction of another real estate object in the city of Kemerovo.

The total damage caused to the 218 shared construction participants exceeded 310 million rubles.

As part of the investigation, accounting, computer, construction and handwriting examinations were carried out, victims and witnesses were interrogated. At present, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to Court.

In addition, within the framework of the criminal case, the victims filed civil lawsuits against the defendant for compensation of material damage caused to them. In order to implement interim measures under these claims, the property of the defendant was seized,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.