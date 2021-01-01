“Accompanied by officers of the MIA of Russia NCB of Interpol and the Russian FPS, Yaroslav Ivantsov, who had been announced wanted by Interpol, was extradited from France. He is accused of fraud committed on a very large scale by a group of persons.

According to the investigation, the offenders were the leaders of a company that specialized in the development of software for operations in the securities and currency markets. The defendants attracted investors to participate in transactions related to exchange trading. The victims transferred to accounts controlled by the group members several million US dollars, which were subsequently stolen

A criminal case was instituted against Yaroslav Ivantsov on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The defendant left Russia and was announced wanted through Interpol channels. He had been detained in France and today handed over to representatives of Russian law enforcement agencies for delivery to Moscow,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.