Officers of the Division of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Yakutskoye” together with the FSB of Russia Department in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) seized more than 5 thousand liters of adulterated alcoholic beverages from illegal circulation.

At the time of sale of a large bath of alcohol in the suburbs of Yakutsk, law enforcement officers detained a 62-year-old suspect on suspicion of carrying out illegal activities.

Investigators found out that the man purchased illegal alcohol-containing products for the purpose of illegal sale. Later, during searches on the territory of the production base, more than three tons of adulterated vodka of various names, which was stored in a container, were found and seized. The total volume of seized illegal alcohol amounted to 5.4 tons - 10.8 thousand bottles worth more than 2.5 million rubles.

The examination confirmed that the excise stamps applied to the bottles did not meet the requirements of GOST.

The investigative unit for organized crime of the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Yakutskoye” have instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under paragraph “b” of part 6 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Production, acquisition, storage, transportation or sale of goods and products without marking and (or) applying information provided for by the legislation of the Russian Federation”.

With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct.

Further operational-search measures and investigative actions aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activity are being carried out.