Since the beginning of July, Kirov police officers have identified nine Internet resources offering residents of the region to purchase fake PCR test results, as well as forged documents on vaccination against coronavirus infection. In accordance with the current legislation, measures are being taken to block such resources.

Along with that, work is underway to identify individuals who disseminate false information about COVID-19. For example, the police identified a resident of the Sovetsky District, who under a pseudonym posted comments on social networks about the alleged cases of deaths of citizens as a result of the vaccination.

An administrative protocol was drawn up for this citizen under part 9 of Article 13.15 of the Administrative Procedure Code of the Russian Federation “Dissemination of knowingly unreliable socially significant information in telecommunication and information networks under the guise of reliable messages that has created a threat to the life and (or) health of citizens”. The materials have been sent to the court for consideration. For the commission of this offense, a fine of 30 to 100 thousand rubles is levied on citizens.