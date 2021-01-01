Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Novokuznetsky District completed the inquiry in a criminal case, instituted against a 35-year-old resident of Novokuznetsk. The defendant was charged with committing crimes stipulated by part 2 of Article 258 of the RF Criminal Code “Illegal hunting” and part 1 of Article 222 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of arms, their main parts, ammunition”.

In March 2021, traffic police inspectors while working on the patrol route stopped a Toyota and a VAZ cars. In the trunk of the foreign car there was a skinned carcass of a moose, and in the VAZ - a double-barreled hunting rifle and 44 cartridges of 5.6 mm caliber. The driver of the domestic car admitted that the gun and cartridges belonged to him, and he had shot the animal while hunting. The Police seized the gun and ammunition. The man became a defendant in a criminal case.

The inquiry established that in the hunting ban period, the defendant, not having a hunter’s certificate and an appropriate permit for hunting ungulates, during a ride on a snowmobile noticed moose in the forest and began pursuing them. Seeing that one animal was bogged down in the snow, the man fired a shot, and then asked a friend to help in the removal of the carcass. When cutting the animal, he found that the female moose was pregnant. The damage caused to the Department for the Protection of Wildlife of Kuzbass amounted to 400,000 rubles, which is an especially large amount. In addition, during cleaning in his own garage, the defendant found and later hid in the trunk of his car cartridges of 5.6 mm caliber, for storage and transportation of which he did not have the permission.

Currently, the criminal case materials have been sent to the Novokuznetsky District Court for consideration on the merits. The sanction of the Article of the indictment stipulates a punishment of up to 5 years in prison. In addition, a criminal case is being investigated on the fact of illegal possession by the defendant of a hunting rifle, initiated on the grounds of a crime under part 1 of Article 222 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of arms, their main parts, ammunition”. According to the sanctions of this article, the maximum penalty is a 5 years' imprisonment.