Officers of the Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combatting Corruption of the Russian MIA, together with colleagues from the FSB of Russia, during the operational support of the criminal case of embezzlement committed by an organized group on a particularly large scale, revealed facts of criminal proceeds legalization.

It was preliminarily established that four employees of a commercial bank issued knowingly non-repayable loans to controlled companies. The money was sent to the accounts of third-party organizations and stolen, and later legalized by purchasing real estate worth more than 1.5 billion rubles.

A criminal case has been instituted against the suspect by the Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 174.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. One of them was taken into custody, in respect of three suspects this measure of restraint was approved in absentia in connection with their inclusion in the international wanted list.

A set of measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities of the suspects, as well as identifying their possible accomplices, is being carried out.