A 30-year-old local woman made a statement to the duty-unit of the police division (Yubileyny Micro-District) of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Krasnodar about the theft of a large amount of money from her bank account.

The law enforcement officers who arrived at the indicated address established that the applicant's mobile phone received a call from an alleged representative of the security service of one of the banks, who reported an attempt of funds withdrawal from her account by “offenders”. During the conversation, the caller convinced the woman of the need to give him her personal data, thanks to which he gained access to her bank account, from where he subsequently stole money in the amount of 400,000 rubles.

As a result of operative-search activities involving the use of special technical means, criminal investigation officers have established the identity and whereabouts of the offenders. The 36-year-old resident of the Leningrad Region and the 26-year-old visitor from the Perm Territory were detained by law enforcement officers on one of the streets of the city of Krasnodar.

During the personal search of the detainees, as well as during the inspection of their rented apartments, the police found and seized a laptop, six mobile phones, about 50 SIM cards, more than 300 bank cards issued to third parties, as well as funds in the amount of more than half a million rubles. According to investigators, the seized items could be used by the offenders in the unlawful activities.

Investigation unit of the Internal Affairs Administration for the city of Krasnodar have instituted a criminal case against the suspects on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”. Remand in custody was selected as the preventive measure for one of the detainees.

Law enforcers carry out a complex of operational-search measures and investigative actions aimed at establishing other facts of the suspects’ illegal activities, as well as persons possibly involved in the commission of the unlawful act.