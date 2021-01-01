Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev arrived in the city of Irkutsk.
The Agency Chief held a meeting with the leadership of the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region, at which topical issues of service activity were considered.
The Minister demanded to ensure public order and security of citizens during the preparation and holding of elections of deputies of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation of the VIII convocation, and to organize close cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, election commissions and local authorities.
All materials of the site of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation may be reproduced in any media, on Internet servers or in any other media without restrictions on the volume and timing of the publication.
This permission equally applies to newspapers, magazines, radio stations, TV channels, sites and pages on the Internet. The only prerequisite for a reprint or relay is a reference to the source.
For reprints no prior permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is required.