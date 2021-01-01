Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev arrived in the city of Irkutsk.

The Agency Chief held a meeting with the leadership of the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region, at which topical issues of service activity were considered.

The Minister demanded to ensure public order and security of citizens during the preparation and holding of elections of deputies of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation of the VIII convocation, and to organize close cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, election commissions and local authorities.