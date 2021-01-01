During the trip to Irkutsk, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, held a working meeting with the Governor of the Irkutsk Region Igor Kobzev.
During the meeting, issues related to ensuring law and order during the upcoming election campaign were discussed.
“On the eve of the single voting day, as a rule, public activity increases. And here it is extremely important that all events are carried out in accordance with the current legislation,” the Chief of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia emphasized.
According to the Minister, in general, the operational situation in the region remains stable. And this is largely facilitated by the implementation of regional law enforcement programs.
