Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Irkutskoye” together with investigators of the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia with the participation of SOBR fighters of the Rosgvardia in the region suppressed the illegal activities of an organized group engaged in gambling using gaming equipment.

As a result of operational-search activities, more than 15 people involved in illegal activities related to the organization and conducting of gambling, who performed various functions, were identified. The organizers of illegal gambling activities were three residents of Irkutsk aged 41, 52 and 59.

In the course of the operational and investigative measures, 16 searches were conducted in the city of Irkutsk and the Irkutsk Region, as a result of which 30 units of gaming equipment, mobile phones, funds in the amount of more than 100 thousand rubles, as well as other items evidencing the illegal activities of the detainees were seized – computer equipment, cell phones, bank cards, flash drives and documentation.

The investigating authorities instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 171.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal organization and conducting of gambling committed by an organized group”. The court, taking into account the opinion of the prosecutor, chose for the defendants a measure of restraint in the form of remand in custody. Currently, measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities are continuing.