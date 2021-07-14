Two criminal cases on the illegal extraction of aquatic biological resources were instituted by officers of the inquiry unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Khasansky District against four residents of the Primorsky Territory.

It was established that in the waters of the Expedition Bay of the Khasansky District, officers of the Border Department of the FSB of Russia in the Primorsky Territory found a motor boat with poachers who were illegally catching trepang on the territory of the Far Eastern State Marine Reserve. In total, 254 freshly caught trepangs were seized from the suspects. The Far Eastern trepang found during the inspection of the scene was returned into the sea. The motor boat, fishing gear and diving equipment of the suspects were seized. The offenders were taken to the police division for further investigation. During the investigation, citizens aged 18 and 26 years admitted their guilt.

A similar crime was committed a few days later also in the Expedition Bay, near the village of Posyet, Khasansky District. Two offenders were also caught red-handed. 523 Far Eastern trepangs were found with them. For the extraction of sea cucumbers, the men used diving equipment and a motorboat.

The Inquiry unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Khasansky District instituted two criminal cases on the grounds of a crime under Article 30 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, part 3 of Article 256 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Attempted illegal extraction (catch) of aquatic biological resources committed by a group of persons by prior agreement”. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of up to five years with a fine of up to one million rubles.