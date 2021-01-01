The investigative unit for organized criminal activities of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Voronezh Region completed the preliminary investigation and sent to court a criminal case on the theft of budget funds by the head of a private security company in fulfilling the terms of the contract for the protection of state property of the Voronezh Region in order to use the budget funds for his advantage.

Earlier, as a result of a complex of operational-search measures this fact was revealed by officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Voronezh Region in cooperation with colleagues from the regional FSB Department and the Rosgvardia.

During the preliminary investigation, it was established that the 50-year-old head of a private security company signed contracts for the protection of objects under the jurisdiction of the administration of the Voronezh Region in the period 2019-2020 totaling about 3 million rubles. According to the contract terms, the suspect undertook to set at each object a round-the-clock security post with armed guards equipped with special means, but he did not take any steps to fulfill those obligations. Providing the authorized body with documents containing false information about the provision of security services, the suspect received the payment due to him in the amount of 2.7 million rubles, that is, he committed theft of budget funds in an especially large amount.

Currently, a criminal case charging the suspect of committing a crime under Part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud” has been sent to the Tsentralny District Court of Voronezh for consideration on the merits.

For committing this unlawful act, the Law provides for a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.