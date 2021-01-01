“Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the IA Administration for the Northern Administrative District of the MIA General Administration for the City of Moscow suppressed the activities of the alleged manufacturer of forged documents.

The identity of a resident of the capital, who traded in false certificates, was established by operatives after a test purchase. A certificate of medical withdrawal from vaccination was ordered via Internet without taking tests or passing an examination by a doctor. Police found with the woman-courier envelopes with other medical documents, which she also intended to hand over to customers that day. According to expert opinion, all the seized documents were forged.

According to the courier, she has been taking envelopes for delivery from the same woman for three months. Having established the identity of that woman, police officers searched her place of residence. Seals, stamps, samples of seal impressions of state medical institutions of Moscow, seals of multifunctional centers and forms of medical certificates were found in the apartment. According to preliminary data, the resident of the capital, using a special printer, independently produced various documents, after which they were sold to anyone via the Internet and a popular messenger.

The Criminal Investigation unit of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Northern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 327 of the Russian Criminal Code.

The suspect was detained. Operational-search measures are being carried out aimed at establishing all episodes of forgery, production and circulation of forged documents,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.