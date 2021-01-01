“Officers of the Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation and the GA for Investigation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Bashkortostan suppressed the activities of a group, whose members were suspected of stealing money from 120 citizens under the pretext of providing real estate services.

It was preliminarily established that the offenders posted rental ads on social networks. It should be noted, that they took photos of apartments from open sources, being in no way associated with them.

Interested customers were invited to come to the office located in the Kirovsky District of the city of Ufa. There they paid 4 thousand rubles for intermediary services of the real estate agency and signed service contracts. Under the contract terms, citizens were provided with only the addresses of the apartments and the contact numbers of their owners for communication. However, in fact, those numbers belonged to other members of the group.

When customers came to the received addresses and called the numbers provided to them, they learned that the demonstration of the apartment was impossible for one reason or another. Upon returning to the office, deceived citizens were offered to write a complaint or consider another rental option. At the same time, in most cases they could not get their money back.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA for the Republic of Bashkortostan instituted a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search activities, the police detained the alleged organizer and four members of the gang. The court has chosen a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody in respect of two of the suspects, two more are under house arrest and one – under a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

Searches were conducted at the places of residence of the defendants and in the office premises. SIM cards and documents of evidentiary value were seized, including more than 100 customer complaints and 30 fictitious contracts for the provision of real estate services.

Currently, measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities are being continued,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.