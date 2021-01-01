“Today, accompanied by officers of the MIA of Russia NCB of Interpol and the Russian FPS, a Russian citizen Marat Rukhanen was sent to Moscow from Frankfurt-am-Main. He was on the international wanted list on charges of crimes against sexual inviolability and sexual freedom of the individual.

Serious crimes were committed by a group of persons in August 2018 in Moscow. Trying to escape from justice, the suspect left the Russian Federation. Criminal proceedings were instituted against him on the grounds of crimes stipulated by Articles 131 and 132 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of operational measures, the defendant was detained on the territory of Germany and handed over to Russian law enforcement officers,” said the MIA of Russia official representative Irina Volk.