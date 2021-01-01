During the investigation, it was established that a woman from Khabarovsk had asked her friend to sell a foreign car belonging to her. The attacker placed the vehicle on the car market in the Industrialny District of the Territorial center. Finding a buyer, the victim's friend signed the necessary contract with his own signature. Having received about one million 300 thousand rubles, the defendant did not say anything to his friend. The woman learned about the change of ownership by accident. When the victim demanded from the seller to return the money, he began hiding and stopped answering calls. Realizing that it would not be possible to solve the problem by mutual consent, the woman from Khabarovsk turned to the police for help.

Officers of the Police Division No. 1 of the MIA of Russia Administration for Khabarovsk detained the offender. The 36-year-old visitor from the Primorsky Territory caught the attention of law enforcement officers for the first time. The man explained that he had stolen the money from the sale of the foreign car and spent it for his own purposes, in particular, repaid his debt obligations.

There was initiated a criminal case on the grounds of offenses stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code “Fraud”. The sanction of the article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years. In respect of the suspect, the court chose a preventive measure – the prohibition of certain actions.

Police officers seized the applicant's foreign car, the car was placed in a specialized parking lot. After the investigation, law enforcement officers will return the vehicle to the owner.