As part of the implementation of a comprehensive operational and preventive operation to counter illegal migration in the region, officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaluga Region and the FSB of Russia Department in the Kaluga Region identified 14 foreign citizens from the Republics of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan at an agricultural facility located in the Zhukovsky District. They were in the territory of the Russian Federation in the Kaluga Region in violation of the regime of stay (residence) and illegally carried out labor activities – performed work on the cultivation and collection of vegetables.

As a result of the action, police officers suppressed 16 administrative offenses in the area of migration. In respect of foreign citizens, 16 protocols were drawn up, of which 14 were provided for in Article 18.10 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal employment in the Russian Federation” and 2 – under Article 18.8 of the Administrative Procedure Code of the Russian Federation “Violation of the regime of stay (residence) in the Russian Federation”.

Administrative measures will be taken against foreign citizens-violators of the migration legislation in the form of imposing administrative fines in the amount of 2,000 rubles for each of the administrative offenses committed by them.

Currently, an inspection is being carried out to identify and bring to administrative responsibility the employer who has been illegally using the labor of foreigners. According to the current legislation, he faces administrative punishment in the form of a fine in the amount of 250 to 800 thousand rubles for each foreign citizen, or administrative suspension of activities for a period of 14 to 90 days.