From December 29, 2021, Federal Law No. 274-FZ of July 1, 2021 “On Amendments to the Federal Law “On the Legal Status of Foreign Citizens in the Russian Federation” and the Federal Law “On State Registration of Fingerprint in the Russian Federation” (with the exception of certain provisions) will enter into force, which will introduce new rules for foreign citizens and stateless persons to undergo a medical examination.

Foreign citizens and stateless persons who arrived in Russia for the purpose of work or for other purposes, but for a period of more than 90 days, will need to undergo a medical examination for the presence or absence of the fact of the use of narcotic or psychotropic substances, infectious diseases that pose a danger to others, and a disease caused by AIDS virus (HIV infection).

Designated persons within 30 days from the date of expiry of medical documents confirming their medical examination will be obliged to undergo the examination again.

The constituents of the Russian Federation will determine the list of medical organizations authorized to conduct a medical examination.

As part of the implementation of Federal Law No. 274-FZ, the Ministry of Health of Russia, in coordination with the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, will issue an order that will establish the validity period of the relevant medical documents equal to 1 year.