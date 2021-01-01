In Magnitogorsk, officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city, revealed a fact of providing a fictitious certificate of the absence of COVID-19.

Foreign citizens, having decided to obtain permits for staying in the territory of the Russian Federation, collected sets of documents, including certificates of testing for COVID-19. In order to obtain the above certificate in a short period of time, they turned to a stranger who concealed from the applicants the information that he did not have the authority to issue certificates and for a monetary reward provided them with a fictitious certificate of testing for COVID-19. The suspect was a local resident born in 1979, who had no previous criminal record.

Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Magnitogorsk instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

In accordance with the law, the suspect faces up to six years in prison. With respect to the detainee a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.