In Magnitogorsk, officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city, revealed a fact of providing a fictitious certificate of the absence of COVID-19.
Foreign citizens, having decided to obtain permits for staying in the territory of the Russian Federation, collected sets of documents, including certificates of testing for COVID-19. In order to obtain the above certificate in a short period of time, they turned to a stranger who concealed from the applicants the information that he did not have the authority to issue certificates and for a monetary reward provided them with a fictitious certificate of testing for COVID-19. The suspect was a local resident born in 1979, who had no previous criminal record.
Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Magnitogorsk instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.
In accordance with the law, the suspect faces up to six years in prison. With respect to the detainee a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.
All materials of the site of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation may be reproduced in any media, on Internet servers or in any other media without restrictions on the volume and timing of the publication.
This permission equally applies to newspapers, magazines, radio stations, TV channels, sites and pages on the Internet. The only prerequisite for a reprint or relay is a reference to the source.
For reprints no prior permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is required.