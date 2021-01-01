“Officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Irkutskoye” with the participation of colleagues from the Rosgvardiya detained suspects in the theft of equipment for cryptocurrency mining.

According to preliminary data, the offenders managed to make two theft attempts. They were committed in the city of Irkutsk at night. During the operational-search activities, recordings from CCTV cameras were studied and potential places of sale of the stolen items were checked.

As a result, police officers got on the trail of the defendants. They were five residents of the regional center, four of whom had previous criminal record for committing property crimes.

Criminal cases were instituted on the grounds of crimes stipulated by Art. 158 of the RF Criminal Code. With respect to three suspects a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of house arrest, and the rest are on recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

Searches were conducted at the places of residence of the suspects, as well as in the container rented by them. About 60 pieces of equipment for cryptocurrency mining operations were found. According to experts, the cost of those machines exceeds 6 million rubles. In addition, money, flash drives, SIM cards and other material evidence were seized.

Currently, investigative steps are ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.