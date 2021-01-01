“Operatives of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking control together with Drug Control officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for Sevastopol and colleagues from other regions suppressed the activities of drug dealers. A woman from Sevastopol and two residents of Crimea, suspected of illegal distribution of various drugs on an especially large scale in the Russian Federation, were detained.

As a result of operational-search measures in the city of Inkerman, the police detained a woman who had 30 bundles with a crystalline substance. The citizen admitted that she had taken them from a cache for further retail sale in Sevastopol through caches.

During the investigation, it was established that the malefactor, moving in a personal car, supplied prohibited substances of various types to regions of Russia. Further work of operatives and investigators allowed to detain two residents of the Crimea, who were also suspected of wholesale and retail drug trade. The actions of all the three defendants were coordinated by the same anonymous administrator using an Internet messenger.

As a result of investigative actions in Sevastopol, Crimea, Moscow, Kursk, Lipetsk, Ryazan regions and the Krasnodar Territory, batches of cocaine, alpha-PVP, ecstasy, mephedrone, amphetamine and marijuana with a total weight of about 15 kilograms were found and seized. This could be enough for the manufacture of more than 75 thousand single doses, the total cost of which at black market prices exceeds 40 million rubles.

Currently, a criminal case has been instituted against the suspects on the grounds of a crime under Art. 30 and Art. 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. In respect of all the defendants, the court selected a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.