“The investigator of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory instituted another criminal case on abuse of authority against the head of several construction firms.

As previously reported, the offender attracted funds from equity shared construction investors for the construction of three apartment buildings in the Sverdlovsky District of the city of Krasnoyarsk. However, he spent the received money on purposes unrelated to the construction of houses. By his actions, the defendant caused damage to 500 citizens in an amount exceeding 834 million rubles. A criminal case was instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by Art. 201 of the RF Criminal Code.

During the preliminary investigation, it was found that the defendant could be involved in a similar episode of the illegal activity. It turned out that the suspect had committed to building another house in the same district. Financing of the construction was carried out on account of the funds including loan funds. However, due to non-compliance with the terms of construction and significant violations of the terms of the loan agreement, the bank stopped issuing funds to the organization. This was the reason for the suspension of the construction of the house and the bankruptcy of construction organizations.

In this case, 180 participants in shared construction, who did not receive the apartments paid by them, suffered from the actions of the businessman. The total damage exceeded 366 million rubles.

Criminal proceedings have been instituted. The head of construction organizations was charged with abuse of power. The applied to him preventive measure was an obligation to appear at the Police. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.