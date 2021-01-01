“Officers of the criminal investigation unit and the traffic police division of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, together with colleagues from the regional department of the FSB of Russia and the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Podolsk, detained suspects in the theft of diesel fuel on an especially large scale.

The crime was exposed thanks to information received from representatives of the security service of an oil company. During the operational-search activities, the police in the village of Podolsk machine-testing station found an illegal connection to an oil product pipeline.

It was established that the fuel through the pipe laid underground came to the adjacent land-plot, where it was stored in a tank. At the attempted transportation of another batch of fuel, the police, with the power support of Rosgvardiya fighters, detained three suspects – a previously convicted driver and two men who, according to them, guarded the territory.

During the inspection at the fenced area, the police found a container with a tank, equipment for pumping fuel and a truck with containers in which the stolen fuel was transported for subsequent sale. According to available information, within two weeks, 75 tons of diesel fuel worth more than 3.5 million rubles were illegally pumped out of the product pipeline.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Podolsk have instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.

Currently, operative investigative steps are being taken to establish all the participants in the unlawful activities,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.