“Operatives and investigators of the Internal Affairs Department for the North-Eastern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Division for the Yaroslavsky District of Moscow, detained members of an organized group. They are suspected of fraud that was committed against an elderly resident of the capital.

Last year, the pensioner signed a loan agreement with an investment company and invested 150 thousand rubles with the condition of monthly interest from the deposit. For two months the promised income was transferred to him, but then the payments stopped. The man could not find the office of the organization.

Recently, a call with a proposal to return the invested funds in full was received to the victim's phone. The condition for this was to open an account in one of the Russian banks and transfer a large amount to it. The stranger, who called himself a management company employee, convinced the elderly man of the need to transfer to him cash in the amount of 400 thousand rubles for placing it to a deposit. In exchange, the pensioner was given a bank deposit agreement. However, a few days later, he personally contacted the bank and found out that no account had been opened in his name.

During the operational-search activities the police established the location of the organization from which the victim received calls. Together with officers of Rosgvardiya in one of the offices in the “Moscow-City” business center searches were carried out, and its employees were delivered to the police division for investigation. The seized objects and documents are of evidentiary value. It was preliminarily established that the staff of the company called pensioners using databases and under various pretexts persuaded them to transfer cash.

Officers of the Criminal Investigation units of the Internal Affairs Division for the Yaroslavsky District of Moscow and the Internal Affairs Administration for the North-Eastern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow instituted criminal cases on the grounds of an offense under Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code.

Eight alleged organizers and participants of the fraudulent scheme were detained.

Currently, operative investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.