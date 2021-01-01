“The Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia has completed the preliminary investigation of the first in Russia criminal case instituted on the fact of exerting unlawful influence on the result of an official sports competition – a football match, which took place in May 2019 in the Rostov Region as part of the championship of the Professional Football League.

During the investigation, it was established that on the eve of the match, one of the former leaders of the football club “Chaika” entered into a conspiracy with the head coach of the “Chernomorets” team. For a deliberate loss, he promised to pay the coaching staff and players of the opposing team a remuneration of at least 500 thousand rubles.

The coach of “Chernomorets” persuaded six players of his team to evade from the sports struggle. According to the expert opinion of the technical committee of the Russian Football Union, during the match, the players just simulated defensive actions, deliberately conceded to opponents in individual fights and avoided fighting for the ball. Athletes took obviously wrong positions on the field, providing an opportunity for the players of the opposing team to freely hold attacks. As a result, the “Chaika” football players won 3-1.

As part of the investigation of the criminal case, officers of the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia analyzed the conclusions of the Russian Football Union, appointed the necessary forensic examinations, conducted more than 150 interrogations and confrontations. Together with the operatives of the MIA of Russia GA for ES&CC, more than 40 searches and seizures of documents were carried out in seven regions. Investigative actions were carried out in the offices of football clubs, as well as at the places of residence of the players, heads of sports teams and other persons suspected of involvement in the unlawful act.

Former coach and six players of the “Chernomorets” team were charged with committing a crime under Article 184 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. A preventive measure was chosen against them in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct. The criminal case with the indictment approved by the Deputy Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation was sent to court for consideration on the merits.

The investigation of the criminal case against one of the former leaders of the football club “Chaika” continues,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.