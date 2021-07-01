Today, the Federal Law of July 1, 2021 No. 268-FZ “On Amendments to the Federal Law “On the Procedure for Exiting from the Russian Federation and Entering the Russian Federation” comes into force.

The Federal Law implements the decision of the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation of June 25, 2020 No. 29-P on the need to make changes to the current legal regulation aimed at improving the procedure for decision making on the issue of the possibility of exiting from the Russian Federation of an underage Russian citizen accompanied by one of his parents.

The purpose of the Federal Law is to specify the procedure for resolving the issue of the possibility of exiting from the Russian Federation of an underage unaccompanied by legal representatives or accompanied by one of them.

Article 21 of Federal Law No. 114-FZ of 15 August 1996 “On the Procedure for Leaving the Russian Federation and Entering the Russian Federation” is redrafted. This article grants the right to any legal representative of an underage to declare disagreement on his departure from the Russian Federation, each of which will be taken into account by the territorial body of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia. At the same time, the applicant has the right to establish both a general ban on the departure of an underage child from the Russian Federation and a ban on travel to a particular state or several states for a certain period of time.

This approach will allow citizens to establish a ban based on specific life circumstances.

The travel ban will not apply to travels of an underage accompanied by a legal representative who has declared such a ban only if he is a citizen of the Russian Federation. This will contribute to the protection by the state of the rights and legitimate interests of underage citizens of Russia.

Also, the Federal Law provides an opportunity for the legal representative who filed a statement of disagreement to withdraw his application from the court.

In addition, the Federal Law provides that the departure of an underage from the Russian Federation unaccompanied by legal representatives can be carried out in case of availability of a notarized consent of one of them. In the absence of disputes between parents, this will significantly facilitate the procedure for processing documents for the child's departure abroad for a significant number of families.

The new wording of the first part of Article 20 of Federal Law No. 114-FZ excludes the obligation to list in a notarized consent to departure the period of departure and the states that the underage intends to visit.

This innovation will eliminate restrictions on the right of a child to leave the Russian Federation (part 2 of Article 27 of the Constitution of the Russian Federation), as well as eliminate the principle of inadmissibility of arbitrary interference of anyone in the affairs of the family (Article 1 of the Family Code of the Russian Federation).

The legislative novelty on the registration of consent to the departure of a child abroad unaccompanied by parents cannot be considered in isolation from the right of each legal representative to file a statement of disagreement with the departure of the child.

The federal law proposes to assign the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia with the authority to establish the procedure for filing and recalling, receiving and keeping records of statements of disagreement with the departure from the Russian Federation of a minor citizen of the Russian Federation, which will require the adoption of a new normative legal act of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and the recognition as invalid the order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia of February 11, 2019 No. 62 “On approval of the Procedure for filing , consideration and keeping records of statements of disagreement with the departure from the Russian Federation of a minor citizen of the Russian Federation”.