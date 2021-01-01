“Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, by video conferencing, introduced to the personnel the Chief of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Magadan Region, Police Major-General Aleksandr Postovalov and the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Udmurt Republic, Police Colonel Maksim Tikhonov. They are appointed to these positions by Decree of the President of the Russian Federation,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

The Chief of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia noted that the biographies of these officers had a lot in common. They received specialized education in departmental universities, began their work in police divisions of the district level and simultaneously graduated from the Academy of Management of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia. The service of new leaders is closely connected with the criminal unit, they have accumulated a vast experience of solving complex problems and managing key services. Until now, Aleksandr Postovalov was the Deputy Chief of the MIA of Russia GA for the Sverdlovsk Region – the chief of the police, and Maksim Tikhonov held a similar position in the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaluga Region.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev outlined a number of areas that require priority attention. This is primarily the state of accounting and registration discipline. The minister also demanded to keep under constant control the issues of the duty units' operation: “A lot depends on how the activities are organized at the initial stage, when a person has just turned to us, and first of all – the solving of a crime in hot pursuit. Citizens draw conclusions and give their assessment of the police as a whole: how correctly and benevolently the officers communicated with them; how quickly the investigative team arrived at the scene and what specific measures were taken in response to the message. The algorithm of actions is clearly prescribed by departmental orders – it is necessary to strictly comply with them. And this requires daily work with personnel both from direct supervisors and HR units.”

The MIA Chief gave instructions to intensify work in a number of other areas of service activities. Those were, in particular, countering corruption, criminal encroachments in the economy, drug trafficking. In addition, the situation related to road safety requires an integrated approach. To do this, it is necessary to interact more effectively with all interested departments in terms of traffic organization.

The Minister focused the attention of the newly appointed leaders on the priority tasks of the internal affairs bodies to ensure law and order on the eve of the elections of deputies of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation of the VIII convocation and called for discussing key aspects with all interested authorities, interacting structures, election commissions in the near future.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev wished Aleksandr Postovalov and Maksim Tikhonov success, expressing confidence that with the support of their deputies and entrusted teams, they will do everything in their power for ensuring the safety of citizens in the serviced areas.