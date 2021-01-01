State Secretary – Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Igor Zubov held talks with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Russian Federation Gesa Andreas von Geir.

The parties exchanged views on topical issues of pan-European security related to countering the expansion of drug-trafficking, illegal migration, transnational organized crime, and also stressed the growth of crimes committed on the Internet and using IT technologies, including under the influence of the coronavirus pandemic.

The problems of regional security were touched upon, in particular, the formation of new hotbeds of tension in Central Asia and the growing threat of the spread of international terrorism.

At the same time, the existing mechanisms of bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation were discussed. In this regard, the successful activities of the liaison officers of the law enforcement agencies of the two countries, the intensive interdepartmental dialog on migration and readmission, the interaction within the group of personal representatives of the heads of government of the Baltic States on cooperation in combating organized crime and in other formats were mentioned.

Igor Zubov and Geza Andreas von Geir considered the issues of search for and extradition of persons who had committed crimes and the return from abroad of assets and financial resources illegally obtained by them.

The German Ambassador noted the importance of developing contacts between Russia and Germany in order to further strengthen economic, cultural and interpersonal ties, mentioning the updated National Security Strategy of the Russian Federation, which opens up new opportunities for international cooperation. At the same time, he praised the measures taken by the Russian authorities to regulate the pandemic and to vaccinate the population.

The meeting was held in a friendly atmosphere and revealed the coincidence of approaches of the two countries to key issues of law enforcement.