“Today, at the Moscow's Domodedovo airport named after M.V. Lomonosov, a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elshad Azizov, also known as Elshad Gulammirzaev, was handed over to representatives of law enforcement agencies of the Federal Republic of Germany.

The defendant was on the international wanted list at the request of the police commissariat of the German city of Saarbrücken. He is charged with attempted murder. In 2016, the attacker detonated a hand grenade near the entrance to an entertainment venue, where there were people at that time. According to preliminary data, the attack occurred during inter-ethnic clashes.

In June 2018, in the Kanavinsky District of Nizhny Novgorod, police officers, in the framework of ensuring public security during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, detained Elshad Azizov on suspicion of two robberies. The Moskovsky District Court of Nizhny Novgorod sentenced him to 3 years and 6 months of imprisonment with serving a sentence in a general regime colony for committing those crimes.

After his serving the sentence, it was decided to transfer the defendant to the German side,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.