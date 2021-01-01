A 32-year-old Italian citizen who has been married to a Russian citizen for more than three years, has applied for citizenship of the Russian Federation to the migration unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Nadezhdinsky District of the Primorsky Territory. Also, the spouses have a child. In the Primorsky Territory, a native of sunny Florence has his own business – cheese production.

The police officers considered the application and provided him with comprehensive consulting assistance and, within the time limits established by law, took a decision to admit him to Russian citizenship in accordance with paragraph “b” of part 2 of Article 14 of the Federal Law of 31.05.2002 No. 62-FZ “On Citizenship of the Russian Federation”.

In the Far Eastern capital, the ceremony of swearing in Marco Melpignano took place in a solemn atmosphere. He was congratulated with an important event, by the head of the Migration Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Primorsky Territory, Police Colonel Vladimir Chekmenev.

The man promised to comply with the Constitution and legislation of the country, as well as to respect the culture, history and traditions of Russia.

At the end of the ceremony, he thanked the police for their assistance. The police wished Marco success and the implementation of his life plans.