“During the special operation, officers of the FSB of Russia Department in the Volgograd Region and operatives of the MIA of Russia GA for the Volgograd Region suppressed the delivery of a large batch of black caviar and fish of sturgeon species listed in the Red Book of the Russian Federation.

In the city of Volzhsky, the police stopped a car and a minibus. During the inspection, 204 plastic containers with black caviar with a total weight of 102 kg, as well as parts of fish carcasses, were found and seized.

The carriers did not have any accompanying documents confirming the legality of the origin of the cargo and its safety. According to the results of expert studies, the seized products were caviar and fragments of Amur sturgeon. According to preliminary information, they were poached in the Far East and were intended for further sale in the Volgograd Region.

On the basis of the collected materials, the investigative bodies of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation instituted a criminal case against two residents of the city of Volzhsky on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 258.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The court chose in their respect a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.