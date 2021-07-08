In the period from 6 to 8 July 2021, under the chairmanship of the State Secretary – Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Igor Zubov and the Chief of the Treaty and Law Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Lieutenant-General of the Internal Service Aleksandr Avdeiko, the VI All-Russian meeting-seminar with the chiefs of the legal departments of the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia was held in the video conferencing mode.

During the meeting-seminar, the preliminary results of the implementation in the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia of the Concept of Legal Regulation and Legal Support of the Activities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for the period from 2017 to 2021, approved by the Order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia dated January 9, 2017 No. 1, were analyzed.

The participants discussed topical issues in the main areas of legal work in the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, including the organization of judicial and lawsuit work, regulatory and legal regulation of certain areas of operational and service activities of internal affairs bodies and legal support for the activities of bodies, organizations and subunits of the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and logistical support of their activities (law enforcement practice of implementing the Federal Law of April 5, 20 13 No. 44-FZ “On the contract system in the field of procurement of goods, works, services to ensure state and municipal needs”). Priority areas for improving legal regulation and legal support of the activities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the period from 2022 to 2025 were also considered.