“Officers of the Moscow State Traffic Safety Inspectorate detained and brought to justice representatives of the blogosphere who had committed repeated violations of the Traffic Rules of the Russian Federation.

Thus, on July 6, at the 8th kilometer of the Kutuzovsky Prospekt, traffic police officers stopped a young man driving a premium-class car. It was established that in 2021 that driver was brought to administrative responsibility 582 times. In addition, he repeatedly published on the Internet videos with demonstrative violations of traffic rules.

253 administrative protocols were drawn up with regard to the citizen, for committing offenses under Articles 12.5, 19.3 and 20.25 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation.

During the inspection of the car, state registration plates registered for a car belonging to another person and being in the archives were found. The offender for disobedience to the lawful request of a police officer was sentenced by the court to administrative arrest for a period of 7 days.

On the same day, officers of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate of the North-Eastern District of the capital on the Yaroslavl highway stopped a foreign car under the control of a Moscow resident. This year, he was brought to administrative responsibility 151 times. In respect of the man, three administrative protocols were drawn up under Articles 12.1, 12.5 and 12.7 of the Administrative Procedure Code of the Russian Federation.

The car was placed to a specialized parking lot, and the driver was suspended from driving. The driver's license was withdrawn. According to the court decision, the man was sentenced to administrative arrest for a period of 5 days.

Also, traffic police inspectors of the Central Administrative District of Moscow detained another driver who had previously committed a number of traffic violations and published videos about that on the Internet. When checking the database, it was found that this year he was brought to administrative responsibility 71 times. Administrative protocols were drawn up against the citizen for committing offenses under Articles 12.5, 12.6 and 12.23 of the Administrative Procedure Code of the Russian Federation.

In addition, an administrative protocol was drawn up against him under Part 2 of Article 12.2 of the Administrative Procedure Code of the Russian Federation. The material will be sent to the court for a decision in accordance with the law.

The State Traffic Safety Inspectorate will continue efforts aimed at identifying videos on the Internet demonstrating violations of the Traffic Rules, as well as at ensuring prompt response to such materials and taking administrative measures against the persons involved in them,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.